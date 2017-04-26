Local News — April 26, 2017

World’s Biggest Fish Fry is This Week

The biggest week of the year for Paris is here: the annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry. Specifically, the 64th annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry, which runs through April 29.

The activities will be held all over: the fairgrounds, downtown Paris, Henry Count High School, Paris Elementary, and of course, the grand parade which is held on East Wood Street.

This year’s carnival begins Tuesday, April 25, and runs through April 30, at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Also set for April 25 is the Country Dance, with music by The Legends, for $5. That is also at the fairgrounds.

The whole festival revolves around the “Fish Tent,” where over 12,500 pounds of catfish is served with all the trimmings.

The fish tent opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the traditional ‘hush puppy toss’, which will be performed by this year’s Hostess Princess Jasmine Jones. The fish tent is open Wednesday and Thursday, 5-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Price for fish dinners this year is $12 for adults and $8 for children. The menu includes all-you-can-eat catfish, hush puppies, beans, slaw, French fries, and drink. The fish tent is located at the Henry County Fairgrounds.

Source:The McKenzie Banner