Local News — April 26, 2017

Bethel University Commencement is Saturday, May 6

Bethel University’s Spring 2017 Commencement is Saturday, May 6. Those receiving undergraduate degrees will take part in a 10 a.m. ceremony, and those receiving graduate degrees will take part in a 1 p.m. ceremony. Both events are in the Rosemary and Harry Crisp II Arena at 101 Wildcat Lane on the school’s McKenzie campus.

Guest seating for commencement begins one hour prior to each ceremony, and line up of graduates begins at that time as well.

For questions regarding Bethel Commencement, graduates should contact the registrars within their specific colleges. Anyone else with questions may contact Myra Carlock at 731-352-4090 at carlockm@bethelu.edu.

Source:The McKenzie Banner