Local News — April 11, 2017

McLemoresville Welcomes Two New Companies

The citizens of McLemoresville welcomed two new companies to their community on Thursday, April 13, at 12:30 p.m., hosted by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

Wilson Heating and Air Conditioning and Rogers Hydrant Service have co-located in a previously vacant industrial building, located at 98 Industrial Lane,near downtown McLemoresville.

Mayor Phil Williams said he, the city’s aldermen, and the citizens are excited with the announcement. The former cut and sew factory building was one of many vacant garment buildings throughout the southeast. Williams said the building started as a Duckhead overall company, and was later occupied by Magnolia Manufacturing, and last by Bills Sills/Varsity.