Local New Year’s Resolutions for 2018

With New Year’s Eve in two days, many local people are looking towards a better future by creating New Year’s Resolutions.

According to a recent study, the most popular resolutions are losing weight and staying healthy, quitting smoking, getting out of debt, and spending more time with friends and family.

It’s a general idea that most people don’t keep their New Year’s Resolutions, but with the right amount of preparation and dedication, this can be accomplished.

Derek Kelley interviewed Ashley Travis from the Benton County Courthouse about her resolution for 2018.

Derek’s New Year’s Resolution is to lose weight and get in shape.