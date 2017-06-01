Local Meetings

The Board of Commissioners of the West Tennessee Public Utility District will meet in regular session on Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. in the offices of the District at 14055 Paris St. in Huntingdon, Tennessee.

The Benton County TRRD Board will meet on Monday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Benton County Courthouse.

The Benton County Audit Committee will meet Tuesday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Benton County Courthouse.

The standing committees of the Benton County Commission will meet in regular session at the Benton County Courthouse with the exception of the highway committee, which will be held at the Benton County Highway Department.

Source: The Camden Chronicle