Local Meetings of Interest

The Board of Commissioners for the North Utility District of Decatur & Benton Counties will meet Monday, June 19, 2017, at 5:00 P.M. at the office located at 6448 Highway 641 North, Parsons.

The Northwest Tennessee Development District Executive Committee and Northwest Tennessee Human Resource Agency Policy Council will meet in regular session at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 23, 2017, at Northwest Tennessee Development District and Human Resource Agency conference room located at 124 Weldon Drive, Martin, TN 38237.

The Board of Directors of Camden General Hospital will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 12:00 noon in the conference room at Camden General Hospital.