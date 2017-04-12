Local Announcements

Testing

State testing for all Benton County Schools will be the weeks of April 17 and April 24. This includes students in grades 2-12. Please see the Benton County School District website at www.bcos.org for individual school schedules.

Meeting

The Benton County Veterans Memorial will have their monthly meeting on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Camden Police Dept. Community Room on Main St. in Camden. For more info, contact Christy Hodge at 441-1802, 584-2731, or email veteransmemorial@hotmail.com. Or contact Diane Goodson at diane.goodson@bcos.org.

BCVP

The monthly meeting of the Benton County Volunteer Program will be on Wednesday, April 26 starting at 11 a.m. The speaker will be from the Camden Garden Club, giving tips on planting our spring and summer flowers. A potluck lunch will follow. We are located at 122 W Walnut St. in Camden. For more info, call Marie at 584-6060 or 441-0092.