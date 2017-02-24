Local Announcements — Feb. 24, 2017

Fire Season

From Oct. 15 – May 15, burn permits are required for all outdoor burning, no matter the size. To obtain a FREE burn permit, call the Forestry Office – Benton County 584-7630, Carroll County 986-5550.

March 3 – Open House

In celebration of Extension Month in Tennessee, the Benton County UT/TSU Extension Program will host an Open House on Friday, March3, from 2-4 p.m. at their office located at 119 B Cole Ave. in Camden. Coffee and cookies will be served, For more info, call 584-4601.

March 4 – Fundraiser

The Carroll County Dist. 8 Mixie Fire Dept. will have an all-you-can-eat fish dinner, with all the trimmings, on Saturday, March 4, from 3-7 p.m. at the fire hall located at 21720 Hwy. 77, Browning Hwy., Huntingdon. $10 per person, age 8 and under $7. For call in orders, call Lisa Smith at (731) 415-5652 or Lin Smith at (731) 415-5272.

March 10 – Spring Fling

Briarwood School will have their annual PTO “Spring Fling” on Friday, March 10. There will be games, food, and a silent auction.