LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL SIGN-UPS FEB.18

For families with children interested in playing baseball, Big Sandy Little League will hold a sign-up day on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10:30am-12:30pm in the Big Sandy School cafeteria. Boys and girls ages 4-12 are eligible to participate in the league.

To confirm age eligibility, please ring a copy of each child’s birth certificate if the league does not already have one on file. For more information contact Melanie Berry at melraye43@g-mail.com or call 731-336-0594.