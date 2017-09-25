Juvenile Suspect Charged in Sunday Robbery at Cashsaver in Huntingdon

A 16-year-old juvenile has been charged in a Sunday evening robbery at Cashsaver in Huntingdon.

Huntingdon Police Commander Johnny Hill reports the juvenile suspect was identified and charged late Sunday night with robbery and assault.

Commander Hill also reports the robbery happened around 7:30 when the juvenile assaulted the clerk before robbing the grocery store.

The charged juvenile waited until the clerk was alone with no one around, before he knocked the clerk to the ground. After this, the juvenile opened the cash register and stole $595 from the Huntingdon Cashsaver.

The stolen $595 was recovered, and the 16-year-old juvenile has been transferred to a juvenile detention center in Jackson.

The accused juvenile faces charges of assault and robbery.