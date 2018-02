Here is the whole interview Derek Kelley did with Camden Boys Basketball Coach Dave Roberts.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-22-Entire-Dave-Roberts-Interview.mp3

And here is the whole interview Derek Kelley did with Camden Lady Lions Coach Renee Sutton.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-23-Entire-Coach-Renee-Sutton-Interview.mp3