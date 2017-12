Waverly Junior Quarterback Gavin Stanfield recently won the 2A Mr. Football Award at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Stanfield participated in Mr. Football ceremonies sponsored by the Tennessee Titans, that were also emceed by the Voice of the Titans, Mike Keith.

Derek Kelley interviewed Gavin Stanfield about Mr. Football, Waverly sports, and college prospects.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12-4-Gavin-Stanfield-Interview.mp3