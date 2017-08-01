Interview with Huntingdon Football Coach Eric Swenson

The Huntingdon Mustangs have two avenues of interest in their upcoming football season. One is the turf field that is still under construction at Paul Ward Stadium, but is set to be ready in time for the season opener August 18th with McKenzie.

The second is the fact the Mustangs have a young team that will rely on freshman and sophomores to step up in important roles this year.

WRJB’s Derek Kelley talked with Huntingdon Head Football Coach Eric Swenson about the turf field, his team, and the first two games of the regular season.

Huntingdon plays a scrimmage game with Ripley on the road Friday, and will play in the Lexington jamboree against Scotts Hill August 11th.