Interview with Hollow-Rock Bruceton Coach Jamie Williams



This week, the Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Tigers are adjusting to taking the practice field at 3:15 right after the school day has ended. The Tigers are replacing a good group of seniors from last year as younger players will be stepping up in new roles for the team.

Hollow Rock-Bruceton opens up their regular season in two weeks at home with West Carroll.

In preparation for the 2017 season, the Tigers play a scrimmage at 2A school Scotts Hill today, and travel to neighboring Camden next Friday night for the Rumble in the Jungle.

WRJB’s Derek Kelley caught up with Hollow-Rock Bruceton Football Head Coach Jamie Williams at practice this week.

We plan on having another interview with Coach Jamie Williams and possibly some Tiger football players on next week’s news.

In local scrimmage games today, Camden plays at defending 1A State Champion Dresden, Huntingdon is at Ripley, and Waverly travels to Creekwood.