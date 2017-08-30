Interview With Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Middle Football Coach, Trey Crews



The Hollow Rock-Bruceton Middle School football team is 1-2 after coming off a close 16-14 loss at Greenfield Monday.

The Tigers have a week and a half until their next game Thursday September 7th at McEwen. One interesting task the Central squad is dealing with this season is the fact they only have two home games compared to five away games.

Coach Trey Crews reports that the Tigers dropped off a game in the past year or so and had to take the away game with another team this season.

Derek Kelley talked to Coach Crews about his football team this week at the school.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/8-30-Coach-Trey-Crews.mp3

Coach Crews says his goal this season is a winning record.

The Hollow Rock-Bruceton Middle School Football team has Homecoming Thursday September 14th with West Carroll.