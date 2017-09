Camden Junior High Softball coach Mary Beth Markham has been leading the team since play began in August.

The softball team is winding up the season and has two tournaments in Martin and Jackson to close out the year.

Derek Kelley talked with Coach Mary Beth Markham about the softball team this week.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/9-8-Mary-Beth-Markham-CJH-Softball-Interview.mp3