Interview With Camden Volleyball Coach Stephen Vick



Camden Volleyball faced its first test of the season Thursday night when it lost to Creekwood in a hard fought match, 3-2. This was Camden’s first loss on the year after a 4-0 start to the season.

Camden Volleyball Head Coach Stephen Vick says talent and athleticism has led to immediate success for this fairly new program.

Camden Volleyball will likely get a challenge Saturday at the Freed-Hardeman tournament, where some of the best squads in West Tennessee will compete for the number one spot.

Camden returns to district action at home Tuesday with Cheatham County and will continue their homestand with a non-region match-up against Hardin County Thursday.