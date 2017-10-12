Interview with Camden Volleyball Coach Stephen Vick on Eve of Sub State



Camden Volleyball plays in the Sub State tonight at 7 against Hume Fogg in Nashville.

The Lions extended their postseason by defeating White House Heritage 3-0 in the Region 6AA Semifinals Tuesday, before dropping the championship match to Portland 3-0.

Derek Kelley talked with Camden Volleyball Coach Stephen Vick about the team’s postseason run.



Camden Volleyball Coach Stephen Vick says his team has to learn to handle pressure and adversity in big situations.

With a win over Hume Fogg, Camden will clinch a spot in the state tournament for the first time in program history.