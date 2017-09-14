Interview with Benton Co. Chamber of Commerce Director, Jenna Cole-Wilson

Benton Co. Chamber of Commerce Director Jenna Cole-Wilson has been in the organization’s leading position for a short amount of time.

During that time, Jenna Cole-Wilson has taken over hosting duties of the WRJB Saturday morning program Operation 7570, where she replaced long-time host Sara Kilgore.

Cole-Wilson has been very active in the community with events including the Bargain Highway and the Benton County Health Expo.

Derek Kelley interviewed the Chamber’s latest director about her position.