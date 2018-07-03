Independence Day Closings in Benton County

If you have banking or business to take care of, you might want to get that done today before Wednesday’s 4th of July Holiday.

Apex Bank of Camden, Carroll Bank and Trust, and First Bank locations will all be closed for the Independence Day holiday Wednesday.

Virtually all local City Halls including Big Sandy and Camden will also be closed for the July 4th Holiday Wednesday.

Virtually all Courthouses including the Benton County Courthouse will all be closed Wednesday.

If you want to find food for the holiday, virtually all grocery stores and restaurants in Benton County will be open the 4th.

We here at WRJB Radio wish you a safe and happy 4th of July.