Huntingdon Schools Hire Resource Officers

Huntingdon students will now have a School Resource Officer watching them this school year.

Huntingdon Public Safety Director Walter Smothers reports that the Huntingdon Special School District will have School Resource officers beginning Wednesday at all three district schools.

Smothers says police officers have been seen at Huntingdon schools before morning classes and while conducting walk-throughs since 2012.

The Huntingdon School Resource officers are Patrolmen Paul Huguely, Drake Whitworth, and Jackie Allen.

The Town of Huntingdon in partnership with the Huntingdon Public Safety Department entered into an agreement with the Huntingdon Special School District to provide each school a resource officer in the 2018-2019 school year.