Huntingdon Police Pulling People Over For Good Driver Citations, Giving Ice Cream Coupons

You’re more likely to get pulled over in Huntingdon, but it’s for a good reason.

Public Safety Director Walter Smothers says The Huntingdon Police Department will be making traffic stops this month and in May for “Good Driver Citations”, which will be handed out to drivers wearing their seatbelts.

This citation comes in the form of a card for a free ice cream cone at Sonic in Huntingdon.

Huntingdon Sonic Owner Josh Grant has donated ice cream cones from his business for this joint project with the Huntingdon Police Department.

From now and throughout the month of May, try to be a little more optimistic if you get pulled over in Huntingdon.