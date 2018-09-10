Humphreys County Fair Begins Wednesday September 12th-15th

We’re two weeks away from the Benton County Fair, but the Humphreys County Fair will begin Wednesday with a lot of fun events planned for opening night.

Gates will open at 4 every day from the Fairgrounds in Waverly with Rides kicking off at 6 as $20 Armbands will be available to enjoy unlimited amusement rides until 10 PM.

There will also be a couple of opening ceremonies as Daryl Mosley will sing the National Anthem to ring in the 2018 Humphreys County Fair at 5:50 from the Outdoor Stage.

Community camaraderie is expected to be a key part of this fair as the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department, Air Evac, Life Guard and the Fire Department will compete against each other in the Barnyard Olympics at 6:30.

Don’t forget about giveaways galore every night including $100 from First Bank, $100 in Groceries with Farm Bureau, and even a free vehicle from Ray Smith Chevrolet Buick.

Fair parking is $5 per vehicle.

The Humphreys County Fair will be around for a short but sweet time Wednesday September 12th-Saturday September 15th at the Fairgrounds on West Blue Creek Road in Waverly.