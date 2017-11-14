Hollow Rock-Bruceton Veterans Day Program

Hollow Rock-Bruceton School’s Annual Veterans Day Program was filled with celebration, song, and patriotism Monday.

The event’s keynote speaker, Major Jacob Partidge with the Army National Guard, spoke about the realities of being a soldier.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Major-Jacob-Partidge.mp3

Greg Hilliard of Bruceton served in the National Guard for years and talked about the importance of Veterans Day.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/11-14-Greg-Hilliard.mp3

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Senior Cheyenne Stanek recently joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17. She talked about her reasons for being in the military while still in high school and the impact of her decision.

Cheyenne Stanek says she wants to eventually go to college and become involved in the medical field.