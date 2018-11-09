Hollow Rock-Bruceton Veterans Day Assembly Features Alumnus/Former Coach as Keynote Speaker

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School held its annual Veterans Day Assembly Thursday with an alumnus and veteran of the Iraq War as its keynote speaker.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Wilson, the Executive Officer of the 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson and a former teacher and coach at Hollow Rock-Bruceton, talked in front of a capacity crowd at the CHS gym about the uncertainty and sacrifices that veterans face in their lives.

Cheerleader Aubrey Gaia also performed the Star Spangled Banner at the assembly before the Hollow Rock-Bruceton band played a medley of military anthems for the Marines, Army, Air Force, and Navy.