Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District Responds After Article Claims School System Worst in Tennessee

After a MSN article named the Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District as the worst school system in Tennessee, Superintendent David Duncan responded on Facebook with a state report card from the past few years.

The article claimed Hollow Rock-Bruceton High School had an 81% graduation rate in the year 2009-2010, but according to Superintendent Duncan, that number was actually 98.3%. Duncan also used statistics from the website tn.gov that included other graduating stats from previous years including 100% for 2010-2011, 88.5% for 2014-2015, and 96.1% for 2012-2013.

The article also mentioned that Hollow Rock-Bruceton had just over $7,550 spending per student in 2015, while the school system reportedly had $8,332 in 2014-2015 and $7,831 in the 2015-2016 school year.

MSN also reported that Hollow Rock-Bruceton had about a 7% rate of graduated students with Bachelors Degrees. While the school system couldn’t directly refute this claim, Superintendent Duncan reported that 76% of the Class of 2015 is currently enrolled in college while 60% of the Class of 2017 is currently in college.

According to Facebook, David Duncan says “Do we have room to improve? Of course we do, but we are a far cry from being the worst school in the State of Tennessee. We would welcome you or the article writers to visit our schools. We feel that our reputation has been tarnished by this article. Please allow us to prove ourselves as a district.”