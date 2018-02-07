Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District Out This Week For Illness

The Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District is out the rest of this week due to widespread illness. This includes all Hollow Rock-Bruceton Schools K-12.

Principal Joe Norval reported Tuesday night that Hollow Rock-Bruceton School was out for the rest of this week due to illness.

This has been one of the worst years for the flu, as Hollow Rock-Bruceton and all Carroll County Schools, along with Benton County Schools have been dismissed because of the flu and illness last month.

This may have an effect on the final regular season basketball game Friday at Houston County. We’ll let you know if this basketball game is canceled.



This could also affect spring break plans at Hollow Rock-Bruceton School originally scheduled for March 26th-30th.

Meanwhile, Hollow Rock-Bruceton is set for district tournament action Saturday at Crisp Arena on the campus of Bethel University, and the cancellation of classes will likely have an effect on basketball practice time.

Hollow Rock-Bruceton students and teachers are set to return to school Monday February 12th.