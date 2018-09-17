Hollow Rock-Bruceton Cheerleader Crowned Carroll Co. Fairest Of The Fair

A Hollow Rock-Bruceton Cheerleader was crowned the 2018 Carroll County Fairest Of The Fair Saturday night. Anna-Kate Welsh was crowned Queen at the Carroll County Fair a night after being crowned Homecoming Queen at the Hollow Rock-Bruceton football game with Middleton Friday.

1st Runner-up was Kaitlyn Batey, 2nd runner-up Anna Martin, 3rd Runner Up Alyssa Baker, and Sydney Pate was 4th Runner-Up.

In The Miss Carroll County Teen Fairest of The Fair, Anna Claire Batte was crowned Queen, as Lindsey Grace Saunders was 1st Runner Up, Tatum Nolen was 2nd Runner Up, 3rd Runner Up was Alajah Gilbert, and Ellie Epperson was 4th Runner Up.

Pageants continue at the Carroll County Fair tonight with the Little Miss Fairest Of The Fair at 6 and the Junior Fairest Of The Fair taking place right after.

The Carroll County Fair continues through Saturday September 22nd at the Civic Center in Huntingdon.