Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Set For District 11-A Tournament at Bethel University Saturday

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Set For District 11-A Tournament at Bethel University Saturdayon February 9, 2018
Hollow Rock-Bruceton will be one of the teams in the District 11-A tournament beginning Saturday at 1:30 at Crisp Arena on the campus of Bethel University.
The Hollow Rock-Bruceton Boys will play Clarksburg Saturday afternoon at 3, and this district tournament game can be heard on 95.9.
And the Tiger Girls will play West Carroll at 4:30 on 95.9 from Crisp Arena.
Both Hollow Rock-Bruceton teams would have to turn around and play Huntingdon early next week if they win Saturday.
Derek Kelley interviewed Hollow Rock-Bruceton Boys and Girls Basketball Coach Chris Finley about his teams and the district tournament.
Buddy Smothers will have the call for both Hollow Rock-Bruceton games Saturday at 3 and 4:30 on 95.9