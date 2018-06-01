Hollow Rock-Bruceton Alumni Football Game Saturday

A group of former Hollow Rock-Bruceton Football Players is set for an Alumni Game with West Carroll Saturday June 2nd. The Tigers Alumni Squad will play the War Eagles at 7 from Joe T. Herndon Stadium in Bruceton.

This is the second straight year for the alumni game, as West Carroll won last year’s contest 14-0 on their home turf.

Former Pro Bowler Patrick Willis, who played football at Hollow Rock-Bruceton, will be signing autographs and appearing in pictures with fans before the game begins.

Tickets for this game are available at Apex Bank of Bruceton and First Bank in Hollow Rock.

