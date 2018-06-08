Highway 70 Yard Sale Running Through Benton County This Weekend

The 15th Annual Highway 70 Yard Sale kicked off Thursday and it will run from Memphis to Nashville the remainder of this weekend.

Dozens of yard sales and vendors have set up shop in Hollow Rock-Bruceton and also Camden along the highway.

Many local residents have been prepping for this statewide event in the past week, as you could see yard sales being set up well before the official time of the Highway 70 Yard Sale itself.

This annual tradition is expected to bring out thousands of local residents in Benton and Carroll County, and should drive local commerce up this weekend.

You can check out all sorts of items and sales along Highway 70 this weekend across West and Middle Tennessee.