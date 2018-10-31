Halloween Safety Tips With Camden Police Officers

Halloween is today and there will be a very good chance of rain all day long and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight.

Derek Kelley sat down to talk with a couple of police officers from the Camden Police Department about safety tips and local events on Halloween.

We appreciate Lieutenant Alex Latimer and Benton County School Resource Officer Randy Kelley for taking time out of their busy schedules to talk about Halloween Safety Tips.

We wish you a Safe and Happy Halloween!