First Week of United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction Nearly In The Books

WRJB 95.9 is broadcasting the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction from 1-5 every weekday until Friday October 26th, as you’ll have a chance to bid on a wide variety of items from Benton County residents at the Camden First United Methodist Church.

You can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Today’s lunch is provided by Craig’s Pizza and features lasagna, salad, and breadsticks for $7 from 11-1 at the First United Methodist Church in Camden.

Your Friday auctioneers are Benton County Chamber of Commerce Representatives Jenna Cole-Wilson and Stephanie Harcleroad, Big Sandy Mayoral Candidate Autumn Ratliff, and Susan Hubbs.

Just to get you in the mood for next week at the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction, Monday’s lunch will be provided by Flatwoods United Methodist Church. Tim Burrus, Paula Thompson, and Jennifer Hedge will be the auctioneers for the first day of Week 2.

