First Week of United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction Almost Complete

Hard to believe it, but the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction has nearly completed its first week of bidding in October.

WRJB 95.9 is broadcasting the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction from 1-5 today and every weekday until Friday October 26th.

Your Thursday auctioneers are Benton County Mayor Brett Lashlee, Chase Jordan, Wanda Malin, and Katelyn Spivey.

Missionary Grove Baptist Church is serving lunch at 11 and this includes smoked chicken leg quarters, baked beans, potato salad, slaw and rolls for $7.

For the next two and a half weeks, you’ll have a chance to bid on a wide variety of items from Benton County residents at the Camden First United Methodist Church.



You can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Friday’s auctioneers include Benton County Chamber Representatives Jenna Cole-Wilson and Stephanie Harcleroad, Big Sandy Mayoral Candidate Autumn Ratliff, and Susan Hubbs.

Friday’s lunch will be provided by Craig’s Pizza.

Just to get you in the mood for next week at the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction, Monday’s lunch will be provided by Flatwoods United Methodist Church. Tim Burrus, Paula Thompson, and Jennifer Hedge will be the auctioneers for the first day of Week 2..

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction will air every weekday from now 1-5 until Friday October 26th on WRJB 95.9.