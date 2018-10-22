Final Week of United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction Begins Today

Today begins the final week of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.

The Camden First United Methodist Church is providing lunch from 11-1 with soup and cornbread, dessert, and a drink for $7.

Auction items will be up for viewing during lunch and you can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Monday’s auctioneers include Trey Smith, Mary Lou Marks, and Kisha Haynes.



There will be 4 days left in the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction beginning Tuesday with a chicken spaghetti lunch brought to you by Camden General Hospital.

Bill Randall Kee, Jeff Piskos, Carol Wallace, Lisa Bell will be the auctioneers for Tuesday from 1-5 on Magic Valley 95.9.

Wednesday will be the last time this auction that lunch is provided by a local restaurant with Smarder’s as the provider. Smarder’s is featuring Pork Chops, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Rolls, Cobbler, and Drink for $7 from 11-1.

Wednesday’s auctioneers will be Shannon Dykstra, Leah Rogers, Jessica Thornton Hamilton, and Angie Goodwin.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues through this Friday every day from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.