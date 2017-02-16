FEBRUARY MEETINGS OF INTEREST

The Benton County Commission will meet in regular session on Monday February 20 at 6pm at the Courthouse.

The Big Sandy Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet on Tuesday February 21 at 6pm at the Big Sandy City Hall. All meetings are open to the public. Anyone wanting to address the board must call the City Hall three days prior to the meeting to be added to the agenda.

The Benton County TRRD Board will meet on Monday February 27 at 5:30pm at the Benton County Courthouse.

The Benton County Audit Committee will meet Tuesday February 28 at 5:30pm at the Courthouse.

The Benton/Decatur County Special School District meeting will be at the North Utility District on Friday February 17 at 8:30am.