EWS Permit with City of Camden Expires Tuesday

The Camden City Board announced that the EWS permit with the city expires as of Tuesday July 11th, and TDEC will be further involved in the affair.

As Mayor Roger Pafford presided over Monday night’s board meeting in City Hall, the Camden City Board approved Jason Holleman as the city’s attorney for the EWS situation on a proposed contingency fee engagement letter.

The final blueprint for the future Burger King location on Highway 641 North between Auto Zone and Dominoes has also been turned in.

Mayor Pafford and the Camden City Board talked about the public demand for Burger King.

The Camden City Board voted to purchase two acres of land on Hargis Road for $30,700 that includes a house from Lisa Woodruff.

The next Camden City Board meeting is August 14th in City Hall.