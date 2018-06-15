EWS Landfill Tour Audio Clips

There was a Wednesday tour of the EWS Landfill in Camden as local residents, media, and politicians met at the Benton County Fairgrounds before the event began.

Vans then carried local residents to the Landfill’s barn for a demonstration of how the state plans to keep landfill waste secured. This was done when workers checked the seal on a long sheet of plastic that resembled a pool liner.

Event goers then got a bird’s eye view at the Landfill, where “Black Mountain” which contains a lot of industrial waste, was the highlight of this visit.

Derek Kelley interviewed local resident Mike Melton, Camden Alderman Richard Smith, and TDEC Solid Waste Management Director Pat Flood about the landfill.

The state is expected to monitor the Camden Landfill for the next 30 years, as this current part of the project has cost 4 million dollars.