Early Voting Begins Today And Concludes July 28th

If you don’t like waiting in line at the polls on Election Day, you’re in luck for the next two weeks.

Early Voting begins today in Benton County and across the state of Tennessee, and will conclude Saturday July 28th at noon.

A good portion of votes will be cast during the early voting period before the official General Election Day on Tuesday August 2nd.

In Benton County, there are four candidates in the County Mayor race that include Brett Lashlee, Debbie Lee Wright, Randy Shannon, and Jerry Kenny McCartney.

The Benton County Sheriff’s race consists of two candidates who have held the office of Sheriff at one time: incumbent Kenny Christopher and former Sheriff Tony King.



Incumbent Sam Rainwaters is running against David Johnson in the Benton County Circuit Court Clerk’s race.

Meanwhile, there are a number of county commissioners who would represent various districts in Benton County Commission elections.

