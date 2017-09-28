Duo Luke and Jesse Win 2017 Country Showdown

Duo Luke and Jesse won the 2017 Country Showdown Wednesday evening at the Benton County Fair.

The pair performed original songs as Luke played guitar and sang while Jesse performed vocals. Luke and Jesse are from White’s Creek just outside Nashville.

Emcee Bobby Flash Melton presided over the evening’s entertainment as he put on a professional performance and amused the audience.

There were four contestants in this year’s Country Showdown and this included Emily Leeann Helton, Bobbie Jo, Luke and Jesse, and Kendra Neece.



Bill and Rachel Kee both served as sound engineers, while Rhonda Stanton, Joy Frazier, and 2016 Country Showdown Winner Brandon Melton were judges for this event.



Luke and Jesse will now compete at the Louisiana Regionals in 2 weeks.