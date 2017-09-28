Duo Luke and Jesse Win 2017 Country Showdown

on September 28, 2017
Duo Luke and Jesse are the 2017 Country Showdown Winners

Duo Luke and Jesse won the 2017 Country Showdown Wednesday evening at the Benton County Fair.
The pair performed original songs as Luke played guitar and sang while Jesse performed vocals. Luke and Jesse are from White’s Creek just outside Nashville.

Emcee Flash Melton hands the winning envelope to 2017 Country Showdown Champions Luke and Jesse

Emcee Bobby Flash Melton presided over the evening’s entertainment as he put on a professional performance and amused the audience.

Emcee Flash Melton

There were four contestants in this year’s Country Showdown and this included Emily Leeann Helton, Bobbie Jo, Luke and Jesse, and Kendra Neece.

Country Showdown Contestants from left to right:
Emily Leeann Helton, Bobbie Jo, Luke & Jessee, and Kendra Neece

Bill and Rachel Kee both served as sound engineers, while Rhonda Stanton, Joy Frazier, and 2016 Country Showdown Winner Brandon Melton were judges for this event.

Sound Engineers Bill Kee and Rachel Kee

Country Showdown Judges Rhonda Stanton, Joy Frazier, and 2016 Country Showdown Winner Brandon Melton

Luke and Jesse will now compete at the Louisiana Regionals in 2 weeks.