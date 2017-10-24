Donate a Deer in Benton County to Feed Area Hungry

This hunting season in Benton County, Tennessee Wildlife Federation is proud to

continue the tradition of providing venison to families in need through our program

Hunters for the Hungry. There are processors in Benton County ready to accept

donations of deer from generous hunters. Now in its 20th year, Hunters for the

Hungry has provided nearly 6 million meals to Tennesseans in need.

Hunters for the Hungry connects generous hunters in Benton County and across the

state with Tennesseans in need

Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program is open for the

season. Participating deer processors throughout the state are now accepting

donations of whole deer to feed local families in need.



This year, more than 80 deer processors in 66 counties are accepting deer donations.

In Benton County that includes Barrett’s Deer Processing and JD’s Meat Market.

Contact information and additional processors in neighboring counties may be found

by visiting tnwf.org/processors.

Hunters for the Hungry is a unique program providing healthy protein to hungry Tennesseans. When hunters harvest

a deer, they may donate it to Hunters for the Hungry at a participating processor.

The venison is processed for free or at a reduced rate and then provided to area

food banks or soup kitchens. One deer provides as many as 168 meals of venison.

“For the first time ever, we have full funding in Tennessee. Every participating

processor has funds to accept 10 or more donated deer at no cost to the hunter,”

said Matt Simcox, Hunters for the Hungry manager. “We were able to expand the

program this year thanks to the hard work of high schoolers across the state who

raised money as part of the Hunger Challenge.”

Donations above the funded allotment are also accepted. Hunters may redeem Deer Coins

purchased from Tennessee Wildlife Federation or pay a reduced, $50 processing fee

directly to the processor to cover processing costs.

Both 2015 and 2016 were record seasons for Hunters for the Hungry. Tennessee

Wildlife Federation is hoping to continue the trend—making the 2017 season the most

impactful yet and providing more meals to those in need.

“Hunters for the Hungry is in its 20th year in Tennessee and has provided nearly 6

million meals in that time,” Simcox said. “The program also connects hunters to

their communities, allows them more opportunities to hunt, and helps better control

our state’s deer population.”