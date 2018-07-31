Decatur County Fair This Week

Most local county fairs aren’t set to begin until September near the fall season, but the Decatur County Fair is already underway in Parsons.

There will be a Political Forum at 6 this evening from the Fairgrounds in Parson, with Color Honor Guards to follow at 6:30 with Gospel Singing right after the guard ceremony.

Rides will begin Wednesday evening at 5 on Pageant Day at the Decatur County Fair. Pageantry kicks off at 7 that evening with the 16-20 Fairest of the Fair, 13-15 Miss Decatur County, 7-9 Little Miss Decatur County, and 10-12 Jr. Miss Decatur County Fair.

The Decatur County Fair will run through Saturday August 4th at the Fairgrounds in Parsons.