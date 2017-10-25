Debbie Lee, Benton County Mayoral Candidate and Head of We The People of Benton County

Debbie Lee with We The People of Benton County, captures a live video broadcast of the Benton County Commission meeting for Facebook every month.

Lee has played a role in county commission meetings through her video recording and also a previous run for a County Commission seat last summer.



Derek Kelley talked with Debbie Lee about how she broadcasts the county commission meetings each month.

Lee also went into detail about her group, We The People.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/10-24-Debbie-Lee-We-The-People.mp3

Debbie considered another run for Commissioner in the next election, but ultimately ruled this out in favor of a County Mayor candidacy.