Courthouse Roof Project Preference Against Low Bidder Leads to Dissent Among Benton Co. Commission

An issue involving some county commissioners wanting to pay $5,000 over the low bidder for the Courthouse Roof Project made headwaves at Monday night’s Benton County Commission Meeting.

Contractor Ashley Cook’s company was the low bidder at $49,900 for the Courthouse Roof Project, though Wade Dorch’s services were favored among county commissioners for $54,950.

A resolution to go through with this action in the form of a Litigation Tax Reserve Account to upgrade the Courthouse Roof was shot down with 7 No Votes and 5 Yes’s, and a few that passed on the topic.



Ward Plant explained this litigation issue in detail.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/3-20-Ward-Plant-Litigation-Explanation.mp3

Ashley Cook addressed the commission about his past projects for the county and had disagreements with County Mayor Barry Barnett.

Commissioner Norman Frazier says he prefers the Wade Dorch Company for Courthouse Work.

While Commissioner Ward Plant wanted the low bid services of Ashley Cook.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/3-20-Ward-Plant-Ashley-Cook.mp3

Meanwhile, the budgeting of funds over $135,000 from the TDOT Reimbursement for the 80/20 Courthouse Improvement Grant Project was approved.

There have been public complaints from citizens about the Courthouse not being very wheelchair accessible for handicapped people.

Norman Frazier discussed the Handicapped Issues at the Courthouse with Citizen Horace Bell.