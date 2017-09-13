Country Showdown Information for Contest on Wednesday September 27th

The 2017 WFWL/WRJB/Catfish 99.7 “Country Showdown” Contest will be held September 27th at 6:30PM at the Benton County Fair.

If you think you have talent and would like to enter our local contest with a chance to win $100,000 and a recording contract at the National Finals, you should enter now.

The winner here will advance on to a Regional Final which means you will be one step closer to winning the Big Prize.

You can enter online at www.thecountryshowdown.com. Entry fee is $30.00 and entry forms will also be available at WRJB/WFWL 117 Vicksburg Avenue in Camden between the hours of 9:30AM and 4PM.

You have as good chance as anyone. Just ask Brandon Melton who won our local contest last year and went on to win a Regional Final.

If you know someone who has talent, call them now and encourage them to enter our contest. We accept single acts only(can be more than one person) but no bands.

For more information, Call 731-584-4444 or go to thecountryshowdown.com

Deadline for Entries is September 22nd at noon.

