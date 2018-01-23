Contract Dispute at Benton Co. Commission Meeting Monday

The first Benton County Commission Meeting of 2018 featured a minor dispute over the details of a recent contract the county made with the Barrett Group.

County Attorney Phil Hollis says this contract has some legal issues.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-23-Phill-Hollis-Contract.mp3

Commissioner Trey Smith gave an overview of the Barrett Group contract and said the contract needed changes to be in accordance with the county attorney. Mayor Barry Barnett and Phil Hollis also commented on this matter.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-23-Trey-Smith-and-Phil-Hollis.mp3

After the meeting, Derek Kelley interviewed Trey Smith about the contract with Donna Barrett’s company.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-23-Trey-Smith.mp3

Meanwhile, Benton County Schools were also recognized for achieving Level 5 status, which is a state honor for superior performance.

The County Road List from the Highway Department was also approved by the Benton County Commission, along with financial transactions from the Animal Shelter, Library, and the Sheriff’s Department.

The next Benton County Commission Meeting will be on Tuesday February 20th, due to President’s Day taking place that Monday.