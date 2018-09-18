Contestants Wanted For WRJB Radio Country Showdown on Wednesday September 26th

The WRJB Radio Country Showdown on Wednesday September 26th at the Benton County Fair is seeking contestants who think they have some talent.

Whether you want to be the next country star or you just enjoy singing, this is a great opportunity to advance your musical career. The winner of this contest will go on to the Regional Semifinal in Florida with a chance to move on to the National Finals, where you could win a $100,000 grand prize and be known as “The Best New Act In Country Music”.

No bands are accepted, only local talent that can play an instrument or bring a backing music track in this contest.

$30 Entry Fee is required and contestants and can come to 117 Vicksburg Avenue in Camden to enter the Country Showdown or sign up online at thecountryshowdown.com.

Registration will be at 6 PM at the Fairgrounds in Camden as The Country Showdown begins at 6:30 Wednesday September 26th at the Benton County Fair.

