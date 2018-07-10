Condemnation Court Costs Set At $250 in Camden

Court Costs for Condemnations in Camden have now been set at $250.

These condemnation court proceedings will deal with dilapidated and damaged properties.

City Attorney Marcus Noles explained the background of research and potential costs for a court condemnation action.

Alderman Randall Clark suggested a higher court fee before Alderman Pat Mclin, who also works in the Benton County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, told the City Board about County Court costs.

Mayor Roger Pafford says the Camden City Pool will begin the bidding process for repairing the pool in about a week.

Meanwhile, the Camden City Board approved a request from the Water Department to purchase three New 2018 Ford F-150 XL 4X4 SuperCab Trucks for $82,599.50. This will be paid out over the course of three years with annual payments of $29,284 with a 6.50% APR.

There also was a trade-off approved between city and county property at Monday night’s meeting from Camden City Hall. The City’s original property totals over an acre behind the Benton County Jail, while the County’s property is a one acre lot at the corner of Maple Avenue and Vine near the Benton County Election Commission.

Mayor Roger Pafford says security is a key piece of this deal.

Also, the City Board approved a debt service plan that gives two separate combined departments, water with sewer, along with street and sanitation, the right to use a collection agency for billing purposes after a 60 day window.

The next Camden City Board meeting is Monday August 13th.