Civil War Days Festival At Two Local State Parks Saturday November 4th

The Civil War Days Festival will take place at two local state parks Saturday November 4th.

Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park in Eva and Johnsonville State Park in New Johnsonville will both work together during this free event.

Here’s a schedule of events for the Civil War Days Festival from Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park.

Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 4th

9am-3pm – Folk Life Center

Battle of Johnsonville Anniversary Special Feature

Enjoy all-day screenings of Battle of Johnsonville: A Success that Failed

and A Civil War: The Tennessee River at the Folk Life Museum.

View the Confederate Roll of Honor and Civil War relics on display.

Complimentary coffee and popcorn will be served.



Friday, November 3rd

9am-2pm – Eva Beach

School Day

Discover what it was like to live during the Civil War. Form ranks and learn infantry and artillery maneuvers. Try your hand at 19th century civilian life with games, music, cooking, sewing, crafts, medicine, and much more.

Please bring a lunch of your choosing.

Call 731-584-6356 to register your class.

Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 4th

8am-3pm (Hours may vary with event)

NSSA Target Competition –Ball Field

Put on by the North-South Skirmish Association Forrest Escort Division, this live-fire target competition features soldiers dressed in Confederate and Federal attire shooting 19th century weapons for accuracy. Line-up will be at the Ball Field.

For more information, call 731-584-6356.

Saturday, November 4th

10am-7pm – Eva Beach

Battle of Johnsonville – Main Event

Confederate Living History Camp

19th Alabama Civilian Living History Activities

Paul Hare as General Nathan Bedford Forrest

Ladies Tea – 11:00am under the Pavilion

19th Century Music – Birdsong School of Music

Church Service from Porter’s Battery Chaplain

Festival Foods available from “The Shack” BBQ

Artillery Battle with Johnsonville State Historic Park-

Firing Demonstrations begin at 15 ‘til the hour:

10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 7pm