Civil War Days Festival At Two Local State Parks Saturday November 4th

Civil War Days Festival At Two Local State Parks Saturday November 4thon October 24, 2017
The Civil War Days Festival will take place at two local state parks Saturday November 4th.
Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park in Eva and Johnsonville State Park in New Johnsonville will both work together during this free event.
Here’s a schedule of events for the Civil War Days Festival from Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park.
Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 4th
9am-3pm – Folk Life Center
Battle of Johnsonville Anniversary Special Feature
Enjoy all-day screenings of Battle of Johnsonville: A Success that Failed
and A Civil War: The Tennessee River at the Folk Life Museum.
View the Confederate Roll of Honor and Civil War relics on display.
Complimentary coffee and popcorn will be served.
Friday, November 3rd
9am-2pm – Eva Beach
School Day
Discover what it was like to live during the Civil War. Form ranks and learn infantry and artillery maneuvers. Try your hand at 19th century civilian life with games, music, cooking, sewing, crafts, medicine, and much more.
Please bring a lunch of your choosing.
Call 731-584-6356 to register your class.
Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 4th
8am-3pm (Hours may vary with event)
NSSA Target Competition –Ball Field
Put on by the North-South Skirmish Association Forrest Escort Division, this live-fire target competition features soldiers dressed in Confederate and Federal attire shooting 19th century weapons for accuracy. Line-up will be at the Ball Field.
For more information, call 731-584-6356.
Saturday, November 4th
10am-7pm – Eva Beach
Battle of Johnsonville – Main Event
Confederate Living History Camp
19th Alabama Civilian Living History Activities
Paul Hare as General Nathan Bedford Forrest
Ladies Tea – 11:00am under the Pavilion
19th Century Music – Birdsong School of Music
Church Service from Porter’s Battery Chaplain
Festival Foods available from “The Shack” BBQ
Artillery Battle with Johnsonville State Historic Park-
Firing Demonstrations begin at 15 ‘til the hour:
10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 7pm