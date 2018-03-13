City of Camden Financing 103K To Pave City Streets

The City of Camden will finance $103,000 to pave and improve a few of its city streets.

At the Camden City Board Meeting held Monday night in City Hall, Mayor Roger Pafford and the Board of Aldermen approved Martin Paving to take on the street improvement project at a cost of $89.70 per ton of the $103,000.

Cherry Street, Wright Street, Hemlock Avenue, Poplar Avenue, and East Main Street are included in this paving package in Camden.

Post Oak Road was originally in talks to be included with these city streets, but was ultimately excluded from the paving list after discussion from Mayor Pafford and the Camden City Board.



The Camden City Board also approved a USDA Rural Development Grant for $24,000 to purchase City Police Cars.

Mayor Roger Pafford and Camden Police Chief George Smith talked about the expected police car models and the details of this transaction.

This is a 75-25 split grant where the State will provide $24,000, but the City will have to pay $8,600 for the police vehicles.

The Camden City Pool has been a hot button issue on social media for various reasons including the fact the pool currently contains no water.

Camden City Attorney Marcus Noles and Mayor Roger Pafford addressed the latest topics from the Camden City Pool.

A concrete abutment on Oakdale Road is the result of a sewer line that will be ready by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the 1st reading of a budget ordinance to amend the current fiscal year’s budget was approved by the City Board and will have a 2nd reading during the April meeting.

Dr. William Carney, who has a Family Medical Practice opening soon in Camden, was added to the board of physicians for Workers Comp claims.

The next Camden City Board meeting will be Monday April 9th.